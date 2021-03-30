 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Biden's policies already a disaster
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Biden's policies already a disaster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

In the few weeks Joe Biden has been president, he is proving to be a far-left disaster for America.

One of the first things he did was to put thousands out of work by taking executive action to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline. Now, we have the price of gas on the way to $4 a gallon. We have the current border crisis, a real disaster. While President Trump's policies had stabilized the border, Biden came in and announced these policies were "inhumane" and opened the border. So we now have thousands upon thousands of children crossing the border. Progressive reporter Yamiche Alcinder described the children as "sleeping on the floor, being hungry, not seeing the sun for days." It was also reported that four men on the terror watch list were apprehended trying to cross the border. It was also reported that the drug cartels made about $400 million last month alone, by escorting children and adults across the border.

Emily Lord King, a rancher in South Texas, said smugglers are crashing the fences on her property and using her land as a dumping ground for undocumented immigrants. The sex traffickers and the drug cartel are happy Trump is gone and now their business is better than ever.

Democrat Representative Henry Cueller (Texas) warned "the bad guys know how to market this." The President of Mexico has called Biden, the "Migrant President." Among those apprehensions at the border were 800 criminal aliens who had been previously arrested, 78 sex offenders and 62 gang members.

Dan Patrick, Attorney General of Texas, said, "This President is destroying America". Biden is all about wearing masks and social distancing, yet in this pandemic, he is allowing thousands, some with the virus, to come to America.

Gerald Thompson, Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News