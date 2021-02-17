LETTER: Biden's priorities in wrong places

In three weeks President Biden has used 47 executive orders to remove the America First Policy under President Donald Trump to make America last.

The American Christian citizens won't sell out their soul President Joe Biden's propaganda.

President Biden's letting in illegal aliens is his first priority. That is breaking the law of the U.S. Constitution.

Second priority, putting homosexuals, lesbians and transgender ahead of Christians. President Biden is playing God and it is a abomination of desolation that will destroy the United States.

U.S. President Abraham Lincoln from Illinois in 1865 set the Black race free from physical slavery for all men are created equal. President Biden from Delaware in 2021 is putting the white Christian American citizens in spiritual slavery.

George Culley, Pinckneyville

