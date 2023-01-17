LETTER: Bill only restricts gun owners' rights

Last Name

Address 3517 Peach Tree Dr

City

State IL

Zip Code 62711

Daytime Phone (217) 412-0375

LETTER

Type Your Letter

Illinois’ Democrat-led legislature is at it again. The House just passed a bill to ban the sale of assault weapons. Ugh. Additionally, the bill will require gun owners with weapons on the list to register them with the Illinois State Police. This horrible bill will likely be passed by the Senate and then signed into law by the governor.

This bill is sold as something that will keep our neighborhoods safe. Really? How? I would like, no, demand our politicians to clearly explain how reducing the ability of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves improves safety.

Criminals do not follow laws; hence, they are criminals. Exactly how many laws, and restrictions on our rights, need to be in place before a criminal complies? The answer is there will never be enough because, again, criminals do not follow laws. Bad people exist in the world. Bad people will always find ways, and means, to commit horrible violence. The answer is to prosecute them and not further step on the necks of the lawful citizen.

If this bill gets signed into law, I believe it is incumbent on our “leaders” to publish statistics on how many criminals have registered their weapons with the Illinois State Police. How about statistics on how many gun shop owners lose their businesses and livelihoods? Maybe some statistics on how many criminals have now decided to stop committing violence with a gun. Well, I’m not holding my breath.

I hope the people of Illinois truly see what is being perpetrated by our lawmakers and continue to try voting them out of office!

Remember, the only thing this bill accomplishes is to further restrict our gun rights as protected under the Second Amendment and nothing else. Listen closely and you can hear the slow suffocation of this right.

Jim Gould, Springfield