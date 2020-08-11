LETTER: Billionaires have gotten richer

The following will explain how the wealth of U.S. billionaires increased by $565 billion between March 23 and June 4, 2020.
On March 23, 2020, the Federal Reserve made the historic announcement that, in response to the coronavirus economic crisis, it would provide loans to non-financial corporations in industry and services for the first time since the early 1930s.
The Fed’s March declaration that it intended to provide loans to non-financial corporations was decisive in indicating the Fed’s assumption of leadership of the government’s corporate bailout, signaling what was expected of Congress and the Treasury, and specifying the intended form and level of support for big business in the coronavirus economic crisis.
On cue, shortly thereafter, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the centerpiece of their just-approved bill, soon to be called the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act, was a giant rescue of non-financial corporations amounting to half a trillion dollars. That $500 billion was to be reserved entirely for companies with at least 10,000 employees and revenues of at least $2.5 billion per year.
The upshot has been that the Fed, merely by virtue of its promises, was responsible for putting $7.1 trillion of wealth in the hands of equity investors, at a time when the real economy would otherwise have brought about the opposite result. In roughly the same period, between March 18, 2020, and June 4, 2020,, the wealth of U.S. billionaires increased by $565 billion, reaching the level of $3.5 trillion in total, up 19 per cent in the interval.
I’ve read several articles on this subject. My favorite is "Escalating Plunder" by economic historian Robert Brenner, available on the internet.
Ron Adams, Decatur
