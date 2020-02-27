LETTER: Binding arbitration needed for schools

It is time to realize that teachers and teacher aids in the entire State of Illinois should have binding arbitration. Since the collective bargaining act was passed in the 1980s, police and fire have had binding arbitration since they cannot strike for public safety reasons. This has been successful for these groups for over 30 years.

The teachers should have binding arbitration, therefore there would be no more strikes. Parents don’t need to have a potential strike and they worrying about which parent has to take off work due to a strike. Students should not have a strike affect their education. Teachers shouldn’t be walking picket lines but be in the classrooms teaching students.

Decatur, Illinois, needs to be a leader in the quest for binding arbitration. Again this is for the general welfare of all citizens young and old in Illinois.

Chris Bendsen, Decatur

