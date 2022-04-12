LETTER: Blocking concerns assistant fire chief

As Assistant Chief at South Wheatland Fire I am concerned because of the constant blocking of the crossing at Rock Springs Road by Norfolk and Southern Railroad.

This crossing is an access point for hundreds of families that live west of Route 48. It is also the main response route for South Wheatland Fire Department, Decatur Fire Department, Decatur Ambulance, Decatur Police, and Macon County Sheriff.

When this crossing is blocked, it adds at least 10 to 15 minutes to their response times. If someone is having a heart attack or other life threatening illness or injury. The outcome probably won't be good.

I have made many calls to N&S. Not got a lot of encouraging responses. Crews are at their 12 hours waiting for another crew or the federal government says it's OK. Longer trains are the norm now.

One way that might help is when you see the crossing blocked, go to this website: www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings. If enough complain, the Federal Railroad Administration is supposed to look in to it. In comments tell about the crossing is a response route for first responders. Also there is over a mile of track north of Wood St. that they could advance to so as to not block Rock Springs Crossing. Notifying our federal legislators of your concerns may help.

Dane Hodges, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0