LETTER: Bloomington emergency plan incomplete

With one glaring exception, McLean County’s Emergency Management Agency has compiled a good hazard mitigation plan that will save lives and reduce property damage during emergencies. Tweaks can improve the plan, but the exception’s important: Bloomington’s seriously incomplete plan.

Bloomington starts well with a partial sketch for a bigger, better sewer/stormwater system. This crucial priority can be improved by including “upstream” green infrastructure to reduce both the volume and speed of rainwater discharge. However, Bloomington’s plan focuses on bigger pipes “downstream” and excludes everything else.

One of many ignored issues? We face a future of week-long heatwaves where survival for vulnerable citizens will require access to cooling centers. Smaller communities understand this. Colfax, population of 980, has two cooling centers. Chenoa, population of 1,600, has two cooling centers. Bloomington, population of 77,000, has – one? With too many poorly insulated, unshaded, un-air conditioned, human-filled, metal boxes in sprawling mobile home parks; with too many public housing residents without window air conditioners, McLean’s big city has one?

City officials chose Bloomington Public Library, with 1-to-5 Sunday hours, as its cooling center. Unfortunately, heat waves do not keep librarians’ hours. Neither do polar vortexes. During the last vortex, the library ejected homeless people into sub-zero cold at closing time. This will happen again, this time into brutal heat that is more dangerous than bitter cold.

Fire stations make better cooling centers; they have 365/24/7 hours. Did white male unionists at the fire stations trump white female unionists at the library? Rightfully, neither will work for free. But fire stations are open 24/7; BPL is not.

Should the city designate its five fire stations as cooling centers? Or pay library staff to work extended hours during heat waves? Both? A different configuration? Now, it has one “paper plan” cooling center which will break upon use.

William Rau, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0