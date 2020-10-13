LETTER: Board member backs Marcy Rood

When I ran for Macon County Board District 3 back in 2008, I ran because I wanted to serve the great people of the district and to make sure each and everyone one of my constituents' voices were heard.

I spent 12 great years on the Macon County Board, many of those years as vice-chairman and we achieved many great goals like balanced budgets, bringing recycling to Macon County, building a new Macon County Animal Shelter, electrical aggregation to lower electrical bills, among others. When I decided to step down from the Macon County Board in December, I wanted someone in my position whom I knew would carry on the service the district deserves and would put their heart and soul in the effort.

The decision was easy for me, and I put up Marcy Rood for appointment to my seat on the County Board. She is very knowledgeable of the needs of Macon County, listens to the people of the district, works across the aisle to get resolutions passed, and gives the County Board everything she has.

We are very fortunate to have Marcy Rood representing us in Macon County District 3. I am sincerely asking you to please support Marcy Rood for Macon County Board District 3. Leadership of her quality is hard to come by these days.

Tim Dudley, Decatur

