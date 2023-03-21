As a retired librarian who has worked with students from elementary school through university (Millikin), I am very concerned about the issue surrounding the banning of books.

Consider this: would a farmer base a decision regarding the time to plant a crop on advice from an airline pilot who flies over occasionally? Should a surgeon preparing to do a hip replacement take advice from an accountant who had hip surgery several years ago? Should a person needing a major car repair call on a fourth grade teacher? Is it not better to go to an expert in the field? Then why not value the work of an experienced librarian who carefully selects books?

Would it not be better to discuss the issue based on facts, and expertise? Listen to each others viewpoint or concern with an open mind rather than to make a demand without having relevant knowledge or experience? Please give this serious thought. History has taught us that censorship is dangerous.

Virginia McQuistion, Decatur