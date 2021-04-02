LETTER: Border policy ignores pandemic

Americans fought together to control this terrible COVID virus. We stayed home, isolated from our friends and families, wear masks, stay six feet apart, and now a vaccine.

Americans are doing their job and receiving the vaccines. President Biden promised we will be celebrating 4th of July together. Really? Why are thousands of illegal immigrants walking thru our borders daily with 10% or higher COVID positive (others refuse to be tested). Vaccinated people can still become sick. Did our government forget we are fighting a pandemic?