 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Border policy ignores pandemic
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Border policy ignores pandemic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Americans fought together to control this terrible COVID virus. We stayed home, isolated from our friends and families, wear masks, stay six feet apart, and now a vaccine.

Americans are doing their job and receiving the vaccines. President Biden promised we will be celebrating 4th of July together. Really? Why are thousands of illegal immigrants walking thru our borders daily with 10% or higher COVID positive (others refuse to be tested). Vaccinated people can still become sick. Did our government forget we are fighting a pandemic?

Mary Fitzgerald, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News