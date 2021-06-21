 Skip to main content
LETTER: Both are good law officers, gentlemen

Letter to the Editor
Kudos to Jim Root and Tony Brown. Throughout the election dispute and the final resolution, the two men conducted themselves professionally and with absolute decorum. It was a shame that one man had to be designated the "winner" and one, the "loser". Because both were good men, good law officers and gentlemen. Our country could use more men like these two. 

Carol Collins, Decatur

