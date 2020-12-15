LETTER: Both opinion pieces important

Thank you for printing the two op-ed pieces by Dr. Mark Morocco ("Tired of excuses for risky conduct") and Jay Ambrose ("An autocratic, unprecedented route") on the same Dialogue page (Dec. 1). It puts where we have been for the past eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic in stark relief.
I am aghast that, at the end of the most autocratic presidency in U.S. history, Jay Ambrose argues about "autocratic" or "totalitarian" actions due to his worries about spill-over into other areas, such as climate change. Trump's autocratic presidency encouraged some people's rejection of the recommendations to wear a mask, social distance, and stay home. His irresponsible actions contributed to making government-backed measures necessary. Some people were not doing the right thing.
The right-wing ideology on display in Ambrose's opinion piece is breathtaking. I am glad to see the opinion from a doctor, Mark Morocco, on the same page. He talks about being tired of people making excuses for risky behavior.
Ambrose's article is one of the most pernicious excuses for risky behavior on offer today. He makes an ideological argument against our various levels of government taking action. In the face of risky behavior, he seems to think that government figures should have continued to talk about the right thing, only hoping for voluntary compliance, without taking any action.
At many levels of state and local government, officials kept up a steady drumbeat, pleading with people to do the right thing. That was very much in evidence here in Decatur and in Illinois.
On the national level, rather than pulling together across our polarized political battleground to protect our health as a country, right-wing pundits and President Trump made it part of their ideological culture war to undermine our country's health.
Catherine Stanford, Decatur
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!