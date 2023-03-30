Headlines in Spring 2023's Macon County Conservation District's Prairie Islander: "April is Citizen Science Month." The article continues: "...and is celebrated by renewing the effort to involve the public in scientific research projects. But why should we care?"

Coincidentally, Decatur Herald & Review's March 25-26 page A4 headline: "Park district meets neighbors", reading in part, "The way neighborhood parks are used and look are changing."

Both of these headlines, with their accompanying articles, are near and dear to my heart: growing-up in 1950s, Garfield Park was a much-beloved playground for kids, including myself, whose families resided in nearby neighborhoods.

Back in those summer days life was good. Sadly, however, few adults and virtually no kids knew the word "ecology." We were never taught to practice good stewardship of our natural environment, Thankfully, times have changed. Finally, issues of life-sustaining ecology and and healthy neighborhood ecosystems have entered our public vocabulary, but, sadly, not necessarily our personal practices.

May I suggest that concerns of Macon County Conservation District and Decatur Park District have fatefully and fruitfully crossed paths. Why not combine the efforts of these two public agencies to reclaim Illinois as the "Prairie State" by reintroducing Mother Nature's original ground-cover of native prairie tall-grasses and wildflowers to our city parks.

Thus, fostering a summertime "hands-on" activity for children to understand and contribute to healthy ecology and ecosystems by providing their own helping-hands in the propagation of Mother Nature's eco-essential, yet rapidly disappearing, pollinators and insect biomass? "But why should we care?": Its better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.

Don Carmichael, Decatur