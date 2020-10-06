 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Bryan E. Smith always helpful
0 comments

LETTER: Bryan E. Smith always helpful

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

As Decatur Township Supervisor, sometimes issues arise where I have questions or need advice. When I have questions concerning Macon County government, I turn to County Board member Bryan Smith. Bryan has always been forthcoming and honest about questions that I have had. He does his homework and has served the county well as a board member.

His commitment to serving Macon County speaks for itself and has for the last 18 years. I would encourage all residents that live in Decatur Township within Macon County Board District 3 to vote for Bryan E. Smith.

 

Lisa M Stanley, Decatur

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Kreke for County Board
Letters

LETTER: Kreke for County Board

I am writing this letter in support of Ryan Kreke for Macon County Board-District 3 (east/southeast Decatur). Ryan is a life-long Decatur resi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News