LETTER: Bryan E. Smith always helpful

As Decatur Township Supervisor, sometimes issues arise where I have questions or need advice. When I have questions concerning Macon County government, I turn to County Board member Bryan Smith. Bryan has always been forthcoming and honest about questions that I have had. He does his homework and has served the county well as a board member.
His commitment to serving Macon County speaks for itself and has for the last 18 years. I would encourage all residents that live in Decatur Township within Macon County Board District 3 to vote for Bryan E. Smith.
Lisa M Stanley, Decatur
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!