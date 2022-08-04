LETTER: Budzinski is the best choice

With excitement and enthusiasm, I ask you to vote for my friend and colleague, Nikki Budzinski, for U.S. Congress. She is one of us, understands our struggles, and shares our passion for equity and equality. When I started Sista, Girls, & Friends, I understood the need to train and mentor women. Nikki has been and will continue to be an ally. She knows all too well the demands our society puts on women and girls, especially those who are disadvantaged and face disparities on a regular basis. Nikki will make sure we live up to our stated values.

Like you, I know that prices are rising, and it is breaking the backs of working. With a master's degree in supply chain management, I can tell you all the reasons why prices are going up. At the end of the day, however, this doesn’t fill your gas tank. Nikki knows this, and her number one priority on her first day will be to freeze the gas tax, invest in year-round E-15, and support domestic energy production to bring gas prices down.

As I have demanded results and aspired to be of value in all my endeavors, so has Nikki Budzinski. Nikki has a track record of success. The governor counted on her to successfully lead the fight to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. As I have applied my learned knowledge and skill to be our representative, Nikki will as well. She understands the value of people and a public education. She will make sure our schools are well funded and not gutted to pay for expensive private schools.

Given her values, experiences, and skills, Nikki Budzinski is the best choice for our community. She will deliver results. I ask that you vote for her on election day.

Melverta Wilkins, Decatur