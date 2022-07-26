LETTER: Bumpy ride ahead for boards

I am amazed how many people in Decatur are so surprised at the dealings between Decatur Public Schools 61 and Park District and a new school. I could see it coming when I mentioned about all the different grade schools being torn down. I was told the Decatur school population was on the decline, so it was better to combine different school population. Really?

The schools that have been torn down include South East, Oak Grove, and Washington to name a few. I am again, amazed at some of the petty (stupid) answers that DPS 61 gives for their reasons for doing it, but when DPS 61 pairs up with the Park District, that is when the answers they will probably give will not be believed.

For the members of these two boards -- when are they going to learn that people of Decatur care for the students of DPS 61 and our parks? You act as if you give an answer, any answer, and Decatur citizens will accept it, not so.

These board members must be sitting on their brains. There is a skunk in amongst them, and I would not be surprised the foul smell has to be money.

The DPS 61 board members better buckle their seat belts for a bumpy ride. As far as the Park District having evening public meetings, don’t hold your breath. The excuse? They have other evening commitments, as I was told. Really?

As far as a new school in Lincoln Park, it really has a smell of a skunk and the Park District wants to get rid of Lincoln Park. Only time will tell, right?

Jan Martinie, Decatur