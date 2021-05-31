LETTER: Burning in Forsyth out of hand

As a resident, homeowner and taxpayer (exorbitant rate by the way) in the village of Forsyth, I am weary of contacting the village about the burning of yard waste that goes on in our neighborhood, and other neighborhoods in the village.

It is one thing to allow burning during the day, but 6 p.m. on a beautiful Sunday evening is really a bit much. This happens over and over, and the person doing the burning allows the fire to smolder into the wee hours of the morning. We cannot have windows open or sit on our deck without the stench filling our nostrils and covering our clothes.

The village likes to consider itself "progressive" until it comes to offending someone, although offending some people doesn't seem to bother them. My next letter and phone call is to the Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield.

Randy L. DeJaynes, Forsyth

