LETTER: Businesses integral part of economy

With all due respects to Randy Reyman, I found his letter to the editor ("This administration bows to corporations," Aug. 18) to be both shortsighted and misleading. It is correct that many of the changes the Trump administration has implemented have been advantageous to business enterprises, but the implication this this is bad for the country and its people is absolutely wrong. Businesses do not operate in a vacuum, they are an integral part of our economy and when they do well our country and our people do well.

Prior to the coronavirus the U.S. economy was operation at an all-time high and unemployment for categories of employees was at an all-time low. This is the direct result of the elimination of numerous rules and regulations that served no useful purpose other than to impose unnecessary restrictions on the manner in which businesses were allowed to operate and citizens were allowed to live. The elimination of these unnecessary rules and regulations is good, not bad.