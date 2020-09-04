LETTER: Businesses integral part of economy

With all due respects to Randy Reyman, I found his letter to the editor ("This administration bows to corporations," Aug. 18) to be both shortsighted and misleading. It is correct that many of the changes the Trump administration has implemented have been advantageous to business enterprises, but the implication this this is bad for the country and its people is absolutely wrong. Businesses do not operate in a vacuum, they are an integral part of our economy and when they do well our country and our people do well.
Prior to the coronavirus the U.S. economy was operation at an all-time high and unemployment for categories of employees was at an all-time low. This is the direct result of the elimination of numerous rules and regulations that served no useful purpose other than to impose unnecessary restrictions on the manner in which businesses were allowed to operate and citizens were allowed to live. The elimination of these unnecessary rules and regulations is good, not bad.
As compared with other countries around the world, the United States is quite young but we still became the strongest country because our founders recognized the importance of free enterprise and rewarding its citizens for their efforts and ideals. When government imposes unnecessary restrictions on the efforts of businesses and individuals it hurts the economy and hurts individuals. This is not to suggest that there is no role for government to have in our society, but it does mean that when government seeks to place limitations on our individual rights then the benefits need to clearly outweigh the costs and in many instances this has not been the result.
Karl Meurlot - Decatur
