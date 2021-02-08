LETTER: Call out all forms of prejudice, bigotry

American democracy is everyone’s concern. Our democracy values all our citizens, equally. An attack on one is an attack on all. When some of us are attacked based on race or religion, the rest of us should stand up, defend American values, and condemn the attacker.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s statements alleging that Jewish space lasers have caused California’s wildfires may seem so absurd that we should simply ignore them as the ravings of a lunatic, from a part of the country far from Decatur, Illinois.

So why talk about it at all?

As Americans, we should call out prejudice and bigotry in all its forms - whenever and wherever it raises its ugly head. We stand against antisemitism from any source in any form.

We hope that everyone in Decatur will join us in condemning Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and her hateful remarks, in thanking members of the House of Representatives for removing her from committees, and in taking a stand against antisemitism.

Arden Lang (Jewish Federation of Springfield); President Bob Roth (Jewish Community Relations Council); Rabbi Michael S. Datz and Rabbi Arthur Stern (Temple B’rith Sholom Temple Israel); Nancy Sage (Executive Director, Jewish Federation of Springfield)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0