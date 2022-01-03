LETTER: Call your doctor for a visit

The best New Year’s resolution you can make for your family and yourself is to get back on track with your healthcare. Obviously, with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, it critical that everyone get vaccinated and that eligible people get the booster as soon as possible.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of your visits to your doctor’s office for routine preventive care, including cancer screenings, have been delayed. You know this may have serious consequences for undetected medical issues down the road. Get some peace of mind about your health. The sooner conditions are caught, the better for your long-term health.

There is no substitute for a visit with your physician. Your doctor’s office is safe and ready to provide the screenings and protective vaccines that you need. Start 2022 off right. Call your doctor today for a visit.

Regan Thomas, MD

President, Illinois State Medical Society

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0