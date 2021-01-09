LETTER: Can I do more to make dreams reality?

As Doctor Martin Luther King Jr once said, “ I look to a day people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Before his death 52 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wanted equality, to end segregation and violence, and for racism to be nonexistent.

I have never lived in a world where I had to worry about segregation. I have lived in a world full of violence, racism, and inequality. People still get judged because of the way they look or just simply because the color of their skin is different. I wish that one day no one would be judged by any physical characteristics. Not just for one day or one week or one month, but for every single day.

Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream has only partially been fulfilled. I can only hope that I can see the other half of his dream come true.

When I think about Dr. Martin Luther King’s dreams, I start to think about what my dreams are too. Do we have some of the same dreams? Am I doing my part to fulfill my dreams? Can I do more to make our dreams become a reality? My dreams are similar to those of Dr. King. I want a world with no violence, no racism, and I want to be successful and provided the same opportunities as everyone else. I do not want to be judged by the way I look or simply for the fact that I am a girl.