LETTER: Candidate Wagoner a talented attorney

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the citizens of Macon County choose their next State’s Attorney, I feel compelled to relay my thoughts of appreciation for the outstanding work and results accomplished by Tammy Wagoner as an Assistant State’s Attorney for McLean County.

From June through August of this year, Tammy has tried three jury trials, all murders, and secured three guilty verdicts. Two of these trials involved defendants who were active in both McLean and Macon counties, making her the perfect candidate to spearhead our prosecutions and resulting in both our communities being safer because of her good work.

Having watched her work on the most serious of cases, I cannot help but be impressed with her skills, ability and effort – not just in the courtroom but in all aspects of our profession. Her proficiency with quickly building productive relationships with our law enforcement partners and capacity to analyze large amounts of information then efficiently relay that information to laymen is only exceeded by her commitment to seek justice for victims of violent crimes.