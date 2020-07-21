LETTER: Candidates: County Board must keep streaming

This week, the McLean County Board Chair proposed moving all committee meetings to only be held in-person, with tables and chairs spaced out, hand sanitizer available, and a “hope” that everyone will agree to wear a mask. In turn, the County would stop live streaming, with the exception of the full board meeting which was streamed online before the pandemic.
We have two concerns:
The health and safety of the County Board members and their families: Since July 1, the County has identified 89 new COVID-19 cases. We should not ask Board members to meet in person when cases are on the rise and many of them are in a high risk category.
Accessibility and participation of the general public in County Board meetings: The average virtual views of a County Board meeting via YouTube for the four months prior to the pandemic was 212 (Nov 2019 - Feb 2020). Since COVID-19, that number skyrocketed to an average of over 1,000 views (Mar-Jun 2020).
The County Board should not restrict access to their meetings by taking away the virtual streaming option and requiring members of the public to risk their own health and safety in order to attend in person. The technology to offer virtual meetings that allow for transparency, accessibility, and safe participation already exists. To abandon this option is a disservice to the community.
Lea Cline, Jackie Gunderson, Val Laymon and Rachael Lund
Candidates for McLean County Board
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!