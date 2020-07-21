LETTER: Candidates: County Board must keep streaming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week, the McLean County Board Chair proposed moving all committee meetings to only be held in-person, with tables and chairs spaced out, hand sanitizer available, and a “hope” that everyone will agree to wear a mask. In turn, the County would stop live streaming, with the exception of the full board meeting which was streamed online before the pandemic.

We have two concerns:

The health and safety of the County Board members and their families: Since July 1, the County has identified 89 new COVID-19 cases. We should not ask Board members to meet in person when cases are on the rise and many of them are in a high risk category.

Accessibility and participation of the general public in County Board meetings: The average virtual views of a County Board meeting via YouTube for the four months prior to the pandemic was 212 (Nov 2019 - Feb 2020). Since COVID-19, that number skyrocketed to an average of over 1,000 views (Mar-Jun 2020).