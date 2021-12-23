LETTER: Carlson should not have been removed

Your editorial “Millikin dispute can spark conversation“ suggests that Pastor Carlson should have “known better” (should have chosen his words more carefully at commencement) and he got what he deserved – booted from Millikin Review Board.

I don’t disagree with the “known better” part but I vehemently disagree with Millikin’s removing him from their review board because of what he said. I don’t know if he was attempting to address an issue that maybe not all think of God in the masculine sense (or think of God at all) or he was attempting some sort of humor. I wasn’t there and do not know Pastor Carlson.

Regardless, by Millikin’s actions, a clear message was sent that freedom of speech is not tolerated and those who may be offended (or simply disagree with the message) win the day by forcing the speaker out. In other words, the “cancel culture” wins again.

Forgive my use of such an inflammatory phrase, but I am inflamed about yielding to such a vocal minority group who tend to divide us rather than promote unity and understanding.

Alan Morr, Forsyth

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0