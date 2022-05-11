LETTER: Catholic church on front of battle line

One of the best articles I’ve read about abortion was by Eric Sapp who wrote at ChristianPost.com (Oct. 3, 2016) “Hillary Clinton should be the candidate for those whose concern for the unborn determines their vote.” Here’s an excerpt:

“Want to guess which political party is more effective at reducing poverty and unwanted pregnancies? I’ll give you a hint. It’s not the ‘pro-life’ party that in this last congressional session alone fought to cut medical care for poor mothers and children, food programs for kids, and contraception coverage and access for women.”

He added, “Let’s assume the impossible happened and Roe [the 1973 Supreme Court decision that a woman has a right to choose abortion] is overturned — leaving each state to decide if they’ll allow abortions. Only about 10% of abortions take place in states with legislatures that have seriously tried to limit abortion. So if abortion was outlawed in all those states, and no woman crossed state lines to get one, the most overturning Roe would achieve is a 10% reduction in abortions. Compare that to nearly 40 years of data showing that we would save more than three times as many unborn children by cutting the number of poor women in half. Increase contraception access, family leave and improve pre- and post- natal healthcare, and we’d cut abortions by 50% or more.”

The Catholic church has been at the forefront of the fight against abortion rights. They also ignored, refused to believe, and hid reports for decades, if not centuries, of children being sexually abused by priest. If you haven’t seen the movie “Spotlight,” you should do so.

They also oppose birth control. They made Mother Teresia a saint. If you’d like to hear her rant against birth control, watch “Hell’s Angel” available on youtube.com.

Ron Adams, Decatur

