LETTER: Catholics need to vote on right cause

Letter to the Editor

For Catholics, October is respect life month and the month of the rosary.

I am upset with the way Catholics vote. A poll by EWTN news found that 34% of practicing Catholics are voting based on the economy and 19% of Catholics are voting based on inflation. In other words Catholics are voting their pocketbooks.

Only 10% are voting against abortion. Essentially, 90% of Catholics have other issues more important to them than abortion. Recently Roe vs Wade was overturned and over 200,000 live births have happened in the red states that have abortion bans.

As a Catholic, I was taught abortion is the preeminent issue in any election. The late Mother Teresa of Calcutta warned the world that the “fruit of abortion is nuclear war.”

When will Catholics come to their senses?

Anne Marty, Ohlman

