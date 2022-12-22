LETTER: Celebration vendors to blame

In response to a thumbs down:

Why all this bother over the Celebration bankruptcy? It’s so obvious to me: the fault lies with the vendors.

As a frequent volunteer, I was often appalled to see a sign: No freebies for volunteers. Of course, that spurred us to consume as much as we could hold, while providing generous amounts to customers, including refills or second choices. We held no incentive to favor the vendors.

When my committee of tasters chose a winner, the woman demanded, “Where’s my check?” We stumbled to explain our honorary award, while she railed at us. Too late for the committee to rescind her award for bad manners, if nothing else.

It was a great pleasure to meet the Rod Stewart impersonator, who paid for his purchases, bantered with the fans and refused any payment for autographs. I had hoped to hear him sing, but timed passed quickly.

America is now spelled G-R-E-E-D, based on Decatur Celebration.

Linda Hutton, Decatur