LETTER: Change ourselves to change our city

“Wow! Another restaurant is closing!”

*stands in cold waiting for a Chick Fil A sandwich *

“I don’t understand why we don’t have anywhere to shop!”

*orders a pair of shoes, coffee pot, and hobby materials via Amazon Prime*

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Decatur is lame! There’s nothing really going on!”

*sits at home and watches Netflix*

Decatur needs to change its job goals. Industry/manufacturing on the level of which we used to operate is never going to come back. Period. We need a new, up to date industry to come in. But we don’t want it. We want what we are used to.

And those industries we NEED to show up aren’t going to as long as everyone complains and there’s nothing left here. What’s the incentive? Move to this desolate town that offers no “quality of life”? We can scream we need jobs all we want but until we collectively change our attitude and try making the best of our situation, no one will give us a second look.