LETTER: Charge leaders with treason

U.S. President Biden, General Austin and General Milley need to be charged with treason for failure of Afghanistan withdrawal.

Commander in Chief U.S. President Biden plus Generals Austin and Milley surrendered to the Talibans at Kubal Afghanistan Airport.

Biden, Austin and Milley got the three steps of the withdrawal wrong.

First step, get all American citizens out first on U.S. military airplanes. Second step, destroy all American weapons left behind. Third step, all American soldiers leave last.

President Biden, General Austin and General Milley abandoned the $10 billion Bangram Air Force Base in Afghanistan and didn’t tell the Afghans soldiers they were leaving.

Left the Taliban $85 billion of America's newest military weapons -- helicopters, planes, Humvees, vehicles, night visions, soldier clothes and helmets paid for by the American taxpayers. Also the Taliban will use the $85 billion military equipment to kill American soldiers.

Then U.S. President Biden, General Austin and General Milley let the Taliban have checkpoints completely surround the Kabul airport. The Taliban checkpoints tore up American citizens' passports, beat up American citizens and wouldn’t let them get on U.S. military planes. 5,000 American citizens were left in Afghanistan from this Taliban debacle.

Gets worse. Then the Taliban let on purpose the ISIS-K suicide bomber get through to kill 13 American soldiers. The greatest U.S. military blunder in history.

U.S. President Biden, General Austin and General Milley did this on purpose to humiliate the greatest military in the world, which is the U.S. military.

U.S. President Biden, General Austin and General Milley need to be charged with treason for these reasons and removed immediately, for this was done on purpose.

George Culley, Pinckneyville

