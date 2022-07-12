LETTER: Chemicals costing us pollinators

My unlikely childhood memories of 1950's hot and humid dog-day Decatur summers were listening to "grown-ups" half-jokingly grousing against homicidal gnats and houseflies, notoriously in-your-face kamikaze aviators on habitual suicide missions, attacking anyone who foolishly ventures outside their ever-protective front or back-porch screen doors. Alas, these attention-grabbing airborne insects, along with earthbound guerilla ants forever marching toward picnic tables. Insufferable nuisance pests, at least as ruthless as Attila and his ax-wielding Huns.

In those days I curiously observed my dad's flowerbeds where masses of butterflies, bumblebees and honeybees routinely plied there indispensable pollinator trade of maintaining functional ecosystems. My childhood observations, though thoroughly superficial, were, I now believe, purposely imprinted in my memory for future reference in attempting to educate Decatur's ecologically-naive residents.

Fast-forward to today's literally hot and humid dog days of summer. This morning as I strolled beside my beloved backyard prairie garden of native tall-grass and wildflowers, some in bloom, others waiting for their day in the sun, I once-again observed precious few pollinators. Depressing indeed; where are yesteryear's insect masses of fluttering butterflies, humming bumblebee and honeybee pollinators? During my sporadic daily observations, these insects are frightening far and few between. Although my anecdotal observations are hardly scientific, nonetheless where are these eco-essential insects?

According to current entomological and ecological research, pollinator insects are rapidly disappearing. In Illinois, most obviously because 97% of original biodiverse native prairie groundcover necessary to sustain ecosystems has been plowed under or paved over to provide space for agriculture or commercial infrastructure. Today, virtually the only much-needed mass acreage available for potential native prairie biodiversity to help replenish populations of pollinator and other eco-essential insects are routinely and purposely destroyed to furnish private homes and public properties with always popular "curb-appeal" of notoriously eco-destructive monoculture grass lawns often doused with chemical poisons.

Don Carmichael, Decatur