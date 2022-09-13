LETTER: Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week

Fred Rogers once said, “anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero to me.” That’s how I view child welfare workers, as heroes.

There are currently more than 20,000 children in the care of Illinois’ DCFS. The state is the legal “guardian” of these children, and as citizens of Illinois that makes them our responsibility, too. We rely on the child welfare workforce to ensure that we fulfill our responsibilities to care for these children.

Unfortunately, we don’t give the thousands of dedicated child welfare workers in our communities the recognition they deserve for the challenging and often un-noticed job they do to help struggling children and families.

The current workforce crisis is greatly impacting child welfare professionals who are being asked to “do more” with less support. In one day, a worker may have to help a family navigate access to community services, appear in family court, and set-up special education services each for a different child in his/her care. They continue to do the work because they care. Illinois’ child welfare system isn’t perfect. Change is needed, but let’s not forget those who are in the trenches every day trying to do what’s best for our most vulnerable children.

September 12-16 is Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week, and I’m asking you to show your appreciation for these workers in your community. Acknowledge them as the heroes they are, and thank them for going above and beyond for Illinois’ children and families.

Mike Bertrand, Decatur