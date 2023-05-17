Parents need to give their children an example worth honoring.

We all make mistakes, but children deserve our best efforts. My parents taught me that being a good parent often means being able to put the needs of your children above your own. It means making sacrifices, where necessary, to provide for their welfare.

I’m not talking spoil rotten here. I’m talking about getting your priorities in order. Beer and cigarettes never come before providing food, clothing and shelter for your family. Health care, basic hygiene and the like should edge out tattoos, online gaming, and body piercings hands down every time.

Young children almost always love their parents; but respect demands a price. You want your children to be proud of you? Then do something to be proud of. Self-improvement is always worthy of pride in my book: so too is setting good examples.

I’m very aware that not everyone has an equal start in this life but we all have the right and the obligation to try and provide a good life for our children. Using clean language (especially around children), honesty, a strong work ethic, good manners and integrity often have no financial cost and yet are priceless. They are also sorely lacking in many levels of our society.

Safeguard the innocence of children. They deserve to keep it as long as possible. They also deserve the nicest, best world we can give them. The world is full of bad examples; try very hard not to be one of them.

Teach your children to be responsible for their actions. Teach them, by example, to admit when they are wrong and how to ask for help when it is needed. Teach them to have empathy for those less fortunate. Show them love in action. Teach them about God.

Gail (Stratton) Hildebrand, Charleston