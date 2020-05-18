LETTER: Christians must act responsibly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Pastor of Salem Baptist rightly quotes the apostles concerning serving God rather than men (Acts 5:29) but fails to mention the circumstances. The apostles were brought before the Sanhedrin and told to not preach about Jesus. They responded that they would obey God and not an illegal command and were scourged for their stance.

Pastor Bradshaw has completely overlooked the words of the Apostle in Romans 13:1-4: "Obey the rulers who have authority over you. Only God can give authority to anyone, and he puts these rulers in their places of power. People who oppose the authorities are opposing what God has done, and they will be punished. Rulers are a threat to evil people, not to good people. There is no need to be afraid of the authorities. Just do right, and they will praise you for it. After all, they are God's servants, and it is their duty to help you."

What the pastor is doing is cherry picking the Scriptures. That is finding a Scripture verse, quoting it out of context and using it to justify his actions. In Acts 20:27, the Apostle Paul again states that "I did not shrink from declaring to you the whole counsel of God."

I don't like all of these restrictions either, but I believe Christians have the responsibility to act in ways that demonstrate a sincere concern for others.

William Hilbrick, Decatur

