LETTER: Church put parishioners at risk

I couldn't help but comment on the article "Decatur church defies COVID rules" (May 18). Pastor Bradshaw let in about 130 church members and turned away many others. Why would he allow 130 members into the church to please the Lord but then lock the others out and tell them to go home and pray? Why not tell them all to go home and pray? Why is it essential for some but not all?

If he was worried about the congregation becoming infected from COVID, isn't it the same reason the governor doesn't want large gatherings? Why put 130 members at risk? He wasn't worried about the members locked out from pleasing the Lord.

Does this make him a hypocrite? Was it about church members pleasing the Lord or more about the church members inside pleasing him with donations? Will church members next week have to stand in line and be told first come first serve to please the Lord?

It seems funny the church wanted to keep this low key but the city manager received a phone call to bring attention to the church opening. It seems the pastor went out of his way to have his picture taken and put on the front page of the newspaper. It seems he also wants to make a name for himself. Spiritual nourishment or spiritual donations?

Tony Stevens, Springfield

