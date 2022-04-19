LETTER: Churches show times have changed

In medieval Europe villages invested exorbitant time, money and labor, not in Christian evangelism, but in constructing bigger and more impressive church buildings to outshine churches in neighboring villages.

Of course, Beelzebub exploited this unholy spiritual vanity to fan the flames of jealousy in neighboring villages so that Christians down the road were impiously motivated by the green-eyed monster to build an even bigger and more impressive church building.

Thus begins the worldly competition of "mutually assured construction" similar to the secular geopolitical competition of "mutually assured destruction" (MAD) resulting in 20th century America vs. Soviet Union nuclear arms race.

Consequently, 21st century Europe is literally littered with spiritually dead churches and cathedrals that are virtually empty of parishioners. Today these village monstrosities -- albeit priceless treasures of medieval art -- earn their keep not in faithful spiritual edification, but as secular museums where international camera-slinging tourists pay entry-fees to finance their upkeep.

Shameful, indeed, but will this also be the fate of America's appetite for bigger and more impressive wannabe country club churches?

Alas, does yesterday's history lesson serve as a warning sermon to preachers who refuse to preach against current social/cultural/political immorality and criminality raging throughout America? Are today's smiley-face sermons mostly flattering shakedowns of naïve congregants who's tithes pay the monthly mortgage on these wannabe country club churches?

Once upon a time, America was home to modest churches where sincere shepherds of flocks helped maintain a moral, thus functional, society by preaching uncompromising Bible morality. Sadly, times have changed.

Please heed Apostle Paul's warning in Second Corinthians 11:4: "You happily put up with whatever anyone tells you, even if they preach a different Jesus than the one we preach, or a different kind of Spirit than the one you received, or a different kind of gospel than the one you believed."

Don Carmichael, Decatur

