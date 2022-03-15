LETTER: City building decisions baffling

I've been trying to calm down since I retired but some things just have to be said.

The city in their ultimate wisdom decided that people needed to sell their homes across from Walmart because this was a "prime location for development." Now there is a Chipotle which provided immediate competition for the two Mexican restaurants right across the street {they had to love that}, and just opening under what I thought was a lack of fanfare for the city, a new urgent care facility.

There is a DMH facility just to the south across from Kroger. There is a brand new HSHS facility across from Target on Mound Road that was also part of a displacement, and there is a facility in Forsyth across from the mall. Did we really need to tear down homes and make people move to create competition for existing businesses in the area?

I see lists occasionally for what residents request. Chipotle was on them. I don't have a problem with Chipotle but was this the only place? Did we need another urgent care in an area saturated with them?

The city turned down U-Haul for turning the old K's Merchandise building into a shipping facility after they had already purchased it because "that's a prime location." It's so prime it's still vacant. Thank goodness they bought the old Kmart building.

I swear everyone is leaving Illinois as fast as they can and anyone that lives in Decatur should join the exodus. This is the same stupidity that saw the city close three golf courses and then build one. Why would we build one you ask? Well, everyone in the area will want to come to Decatur surely. (Everyone in Decatur laughs.}

Ed Barding, Decatur

