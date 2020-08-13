LETTER: City must make plant code changes

H&R's July 16 above-the-fold frontpage all-caps headline, "Habitat for fish' reads: "Fish in Lake Decatur have someone looking out for them. Eli Crockett, a 16-year-old Mount Zion Boy Scout, created a fish habitat for his Eagle Scout project." Great job, Eli, for helping Mother Nature provide healthy aquatic ecosystems in Lake Decatur.
The article also quoted Joe Nihiser, lake maintenance supervisor, "Anytime we can put structure back into Lake Decatur to give the fish a place to hide and grow in size, to keep away for other big fish, it helps us establish a good fishery. Building habitats like this, that last a long time, is very beneficial." Indeed, natural habitats, even when human-made, benefit both aquatic and terrestrial ecology.
Contrast teenage Ali's enlightened "hands on" aquatic ecosystems project against our city council's "sitting-on-their-hands" endless procrastination as aptly headlined in July 7 H&R: "City council holds off on native plant code changes." City council "holds off" until when? Until insect populations decline enough to trigger terrestrial ecosystems collapse? Please open your eyes to this impending trajectory.
Wouldn't it be great if Decatur had 16-year-old Eli looking out for residents instead of our adult city council who once again tabled plant code changes because, well, just because. These folks had previously tabled amendment of neighborhood ordinance, thus squandering this 2020 growing season to yet another nonsensical blanketing of Decatur with insect-destructive/eco-destructive chemically toxic monoculture grass lawns.
Please, city council, once-and-for-all amend neighborhood ordinance so residents who care about Eli and his generation's environmental future can do the right thing next growing season in their backyards without fear of local government. This includes eliminating passive/aggressive nit-picking rules and regulations impossible to accomplish without professional horticulturist, not to mention an absurd $100 or $200 "participation" fee solely intended to discourage resident participation. So it goes.
Don Carmichael, Decatur
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!