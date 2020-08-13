LETTER: City must make plant code changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

H&R's July 16 above-the-fold frontpage all-caps headline, "Habitat for fish' reads: "Fish in Lake Decatur have someone looking out for them. Eli Crockett, a 16-year-old Mount Zion Boy Scout, created a fish habitat for his Eagle Scout project." Great job, Eli, for helping Mother Nature provide healthy aquatic ecosystems in Lake Decatur.

The article also quoted Joe Nihiser, lake maintenance supervisor, "Anytime we can put structure back into Lake Decatur to give the fish a place to hide and grow in size, to keep away for other big fish, it helps us establish a good fishery. Building habitats like this, that last a long time, is very beneficial." Indeed, natural habitats, even when human-made, benefit both aquatic and terrestrial ecology.

Contrast teenage Ali's enlightened "hands on" aquatic ecosystems project against our city council's "sitting-on-their-hands" endless procrastination as aptly headlined in July 7 H&R: "City council holds off on native plant code changes." City council "holds off" until when? Until insect populations decline enough to trigger terrestrial ecosystems collapse? Please open your eyes to this impending trajectory.