In Decatur, citizens lost $46.9 million at 100 establishments hosting 574 slot machines between May 2022 – April 2023. With an estimated 2022 population of 69,097, the city has a per capita gambling loss of $679 per resident. The epitome of Decatur’s gambling industry may be the presence of a new establishment where one can do laundry, gamble, and drink alcohol at a bar/cocktail lounge that is located within a distressed neighborhood.

There is little if any evidence that the gambling industry is a net benefit to our city and its citizens. Slot machines are not an investment for citizens, and the negative impacts of gambling include crime, bankruptcy, and addiction. Furthermore, given that Decatur is one of the poorest cities in Illinois, it is reasonable to assume that a large amount of the gambling revenue is from poorer individuals that may live in blighted neighborhoods, and it is going to large companies and businesses based outside of Decatur.

Collectively, citizens lose on average $469,054 at each establishment per year. Gambling losses are split between the owner of the machines (33% of losses, often out-of-town companies), owners of the establishment (33% of losses, often out-of-town businesses), and state and local taxes (34%, split 85% to the state and 15% to the municipality).

The Decatur City Council has a responsibility to its citizens to reduce the significant negative impacts of video gambling, particularly given the small amount of revenue that the city receives from video gambling losses ($2.3 million in taxes to the city represents <3% of general fund revenue). Most notably, the city council can vote to limit the number of video gambling licenses that are issued and require that establishments with gambling make at least 50% of their revenue from other sources.

David Horn, Decatur

