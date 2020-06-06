LETTER: City needs to address lack of fire inspectors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since May 2020, the Decatur Fire Department has been without fire investigators or inspectors.

These individuals are responsible for promoting fire prevention and safety, investigating the cause of fires, and ensuring buildings meet fire safety standards. Prior to May, there were three full-time firefighters in this division. Currently, there are none.

Not having fire investigators and inspectors can negatively impact public safety. Fire prevention programs provide fire safety education for children and parents. Fire inspectors inspect buildings to make sure they are safe and perform fire code enforcement. Fire investigators determine the cause of fires, including arson. Just as a police department needs detectives and a school system needs teaching assistants, a fire department needs fire investigators and inspectors.

Typically, the DFD conducts 125 fire investigations each year, inspects over 250 schools and businesses, installs over 150 smoke detectors — including for families with limited income — and provides dozens of educational programs.