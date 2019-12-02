LETTER: City's icons continue to slip away

First they tear down the Carnegie Library on Main and Eldorado to build a bank. Second, they tear down the old Stephen Decatur High School at Franklin and Eldorado to build a civic center. They should have kept Kintner gym and repurposed it into the floor plan of the Civic Center. But no, they let the wrecking ball swing. Third, without any city approval they demolished the original fountain in Central Park. It has been replaced, thanks to a grassroots effort by former mayor Paul Osborne, with a beautiful new fountain.

Now there's talk of letting another symbolic landmark of this city go the same way of those other structures. I'm speaking of the Staley Pump House on Lake Decatur. Perhaps it should take another grassroots effort on someone's part to save this historic structure.

We also have another structure that could be the crown jewel of downtown Decatur that could be possible if someone was willing to donate money to make this possible (Mr. Howard Buffet are you listening?) It could be a beautiful and necessary venue to have concerts and programs all year round. (unlike the Devon Amphitheater that can only be used in the warm months). Champaign has the beautiful Virginia and in downtown Bloomington is the Castle theater, which has an event nearly every night.

Decatur needs this. Hopefully something will happen.

Tim Clary, Decatur

