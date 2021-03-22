 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: City would be fortunate with Culp
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: City would be fortunate with Culp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

As a young professional who has chosen to open a business in Decatur, I fully support Ed Culp for Decatur City Council.

I had several opportunities to collaborate with Ed on cases when I was a prosecutor. I witnessed his drive, dedication, passion, and love for our community first-hand. Ed worked hard to ensure that the cases he contributed to were conducted in a professional and precise manner. No rock was left unturned. He is a man of honesty who served with great integrity. This was clearly a foreshadowing of the how he will serve on the city council.

Decatur would be so fortunate to have Ed in this position. I ask that you strongly consider casting a vote for Ed and, in return, investing in the future of Decatur.

Diane Couri, Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER:
Letters

LETTER:

This is a letter to the editor from the Herald & Review opinion section. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News