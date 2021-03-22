LETTER: City would be fortunate with Culp

As a young professional who has chosen to open a business in Decatur, I fully support Ed Culp for Decatur City Council.
I had several opportunities to collaborate with Ed on cases when I was a prosecutor. I witnessed his drive, dedication, passion, and love for our community first-hand. Ed worked hard to ensure that the cases he contributed to were conducted in a professional and precise manner. No rock was left unturned. He is a man of honesty who served with great integrity. This was clearly a foreshadowing of the how he will serve on the city council.
Decatur would be so fortunate to have Ed in this position. I ask that you strongly consider casting a vote for Ed and, in return, investing in the future of Decatur.
Diane Couri, Decatur