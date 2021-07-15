LETTER: City's order destroys dream

As a blatantly negative consequence of Decatur's recently revised "neighborhood standards," our city council effectively continues to passively/aggressively prohibit and/or eliminate Mother Nature's eco-essential biodiverse native prairie ground cover.

I was hoping that my residential property would serve as role-model for our community as I replaced eco-destructive monoculture grass lawn in my back and side yards with eco-resuscitate original native prairie tallgrass and wildflower ground cover.

Alas, the purpose of this ground cover transition was to help reestablish countless varieties of eco-essential insects, including rapidly disappearing pollinator bees and butterflies, to help underwrite healthy life-sustaining ecosystems. Many of these rapidly vanishing insect species are victims of monoculture grass lawns and the toxic chemicals that artificially sustain this human-imposed unnatural ground cover, Indeed, America may soon reach a tipping point of irreversible environmental damage caused by the absence of plant biodiversity that naturally propagate pollinator and other eco-essential insects.

The City of Decatur "graced" me with a house call the other day. In their hopelessly wrong-headed advocacy of monoculture grass lawn, these "protectors of the public good" ordered me to reduce my eco-friendly native tallgrass and wildflower prairie garden to a maximum of only 20% of my backyard property. Indeed, the wonderfully-blooming summer prairie gardens on either side of my home were ordered by our city guardians to be 100% eliminated.

The bad news for me: my decade-long commitment of hard work to establish safe sanctuary for native prairie tallgrasses and wildflowers that naturally propagate pollinator and other eco-essential insects necessary to bequeath life-sustaining ecology to the next generation of Americans. My dream was intentionally destroyed by order of the City of Decatur. The good news for city council: you won't be around to answer to the next generation for your irresponsible and immoral behavior. So it goes with local politics

Don Carmichael, Decatur

