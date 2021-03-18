LETTER: City's restrictions hamper effort

I went to the city council meeting to express my displeasure with the length of time it has taken (over a year) to approve the CHDO application and the restrictions they have placed on our application.
The first was of their objection of my salary of $1 a year as Millikin Height's CHDO rep. The second was the requirement that I go to Chicago for lead abatement supervisor training for seven days at a cost north of $2,000 before they would approve our application. Our organization will not be self-preforming any lead abatement work, just calling a licensed lead abatement contractor to do the work and afterward approve by the city that the work was done properly.
After my comments, councilman McDaniel's reaction was: If you don't like the restrictions don't apply for the grant. Millikin Heights was not aware of these restrictions until after they bought a house at 124 N Edward because they were led to believe that they had to have a project to work on before the application process could begin. We are talking about a small amount of money that can only be used for this type of project ($50,000), which will not be quite enough to finish the project. I have pledged a $30,000 loan to the organization towards finishing this first of what we hope is many other house inside of the Millikin Heights neighborhood.
Our plan is to solicit as much volunteer help from the local retired union trade members like myself to help keep costs down. The long term goal is to rent out houses after renovations are complete to create a revenue stream that will eventually make us self-funded and allow us to do multiple projects a year and make our neighborhood and Decatur a better place to live.