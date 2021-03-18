LETTER: City's restrictions hamper effort

I went to the city council meeting to express my displeasure with the length of time it has taken (over a year) to approve the CHDO application and the restrictions they have placed on our application.

The first was of their objection of my salary of $1 a year as Millikin Height's CHDO rep. The second was the requirement that I go to Chicago for lead abatement supervisor training for seven days at a cost north of $2,000 before they would approve our application. Our organization will not be self-preforming any lead abatement work, just calling a licensed lead abatement contractor to do the work and afterward approve by the city that the work was done properly.

After my comments, councilman McDaniel's reaction was: If you don't like the restrictions don't apply for the grant. Millikin Heights was not aware of these restrictions until after they bought a house at 124 N Edward because they were led to believe that they had to have a project to work on before the application process could begin. We are talking about a small amount of money that can only be used for this type of project ($50,000), which will not be quite enough to finish the project. I have pledged a $30,000 loan to the organization towards finishing this first of what we hope is many other house inside of the Millikin Heights neighborhood.