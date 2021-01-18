LETTER: Civil War won't be Democrats vs. GOP

I was watching television news on January 6 when the assault on the Capitol began and I watched until the assault was brought under control. It was obvious that the attack was unexpected and that law enforcement was woefully unprepared to protect the building, members of Congress, and Vice President Pence, who was reported to be the major target. I have heard an estimate of 15,000 as the size of the mob. It was inside and running rampant before additional help for the Capitol Police arrived. The governor of Maryland reports that his National Guard forces had to wait 90 minutes before receiving approval to enter D.C.

In spite of being unprepared and outmanned, law enforcement prevailed in short order and I was utterly amazed at the speed with which control was established. I am not amazed or even surprised that facial identity technology has as of Jan. 14, resulted in charges against 300 mob members. Word is there will be many more charged and jail time for all is virtually assured from the tapes.