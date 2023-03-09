CONTACT INFORMATION

LETTER

Type Your Letter I hope everyone will support Bill Clevenger for Decatur School Board. I have known Bill as a fellow parent bringing up children in the Decatur School System and in his role as Executive Director of the Decatur Park District. Bill knows the Decatur community and our schools and will serve us well as a School Board Member.

When I moved to Decatur in 1987, one of the things that impressed me most about Decatur was the great Park District. Bill’s leadership skills and positive attitude were a big part of building and maintaining that important part of our community. His experiences while working with the many facets of the Park District will serve him well as an elected member of the School Board.

Bill’s willingness to fill a vacancy on the current school board shows his sincerity for the job, and it is clear that he is able to work with the rest of the school board to tackle the problems in our schools. He will also be able to work with the members of the next board to find solutions and adaptations for the problems and challenges facing the district. The district administration, teaching staff, and personnel need Bill’s kind of encouragement and guidance to make necessary changes while supporting and highlighting the many good things happening in our schools.

As a retired teacher, I understand the demands and importance of educating our young people, and Bill has the experience, knowledge, and passion for the job.

Please vote for Bill Clevenger for DPS 61 school board.

Doug Nicholson, Decatur