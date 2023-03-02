As the former director of recreation for Decatur Park District, I have firsthand experience working with Bill Clevenger over a long period of time. In a nutshell, he is thoughtful, decisive and a dedicated leader. He collaborated with his associates and local organizations to take actions that will better our community for decades to come.
Bill faced and overcame many challenges as the longtime executive director of Decatur Park District. I know he will carry that experience and professionalism with him as a Decatur Public School Board Member. I have no doubt that Bill will make a positive, lasting influence on our school system.
Karen Benjamin, Decatur