I would like to recommend Bill Clevenger for election to the Decatur Public School Board. I had the privilege to work with Bill over many years as director of tennis for the Decatur Park District. His door was always open and he gave fair and honest opinions on many of my proposals over the years. He was instrumental 25 years ago in assisting with Park Board approval of Decatur’s Professional Tennis Tournament commonly known as the USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.