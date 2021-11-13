LETTER: Climate demagoguery lucrative, complicated.

Thank goodness Barack Obama re-appeared at the UN Climate Conference to save us from climate change. He once said he would heal the earth and lower the rise of the oceans. Now, our Superman has come back to guarantee it happens.

What is most important is his commitment to combat global warming will come from the front lines. To fight the angry seas, he has purchased multiple, million-dollar, oceanfront mansions so he can personally hold back the rising waters.

At the conference, he urged us to sacrifice our lifestyles to benefit the planet, even mentioning he is well-suited to give up a lot of his own wealth to do so. He hasn’t yet, but I’m sure he’s just working out the details. After all, climate demagoguery is both lucrative and complicated. Rest assured though as he seems to have ironed out the particulars for separating us from our lifestyle and wealth. What a relief for Mother Earth.

So, if you get upset about climate change and the 50-plus years of failed (but scary in a comic book sort of way) predictions, rest assured Obama is probably at a beachfront property keeping watch. Why? Because someday, one of those many fortune teller-like prophecies made since the initial Earth Day might sort of, kind of, partially, technically, theoretically, and if reported by NBC News, come true.

We need Obama to lead the charge and who wouldn’t want Mr. Planet rich and comfortable while doing so? Having a carbon footprint hundreds of times bigger than ours is a sacrifice he is willing to make. For his bank account and us.

Brad Lucey, O'Fallon

