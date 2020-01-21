LETTER: Climate may be death of us all

The United Nations have released report after report on the consequences of human-caused global warming: The past five years are the hottest ever recorded on the planet. Four of the five largest wildfires in California history happened this decade. Six Category 5 hurricanes tore through the Atlantic region in the past four years. Arctic sea ice cover dropped about 13 percent this decade. Floods with a 0.1 percent chance of happening in any given year became a frequent occurrence. There were more than $100 billion climate disasters, double from the decade before. We pumped a record 40.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the air in 2019. We are ending this decade on tract to warm a catastrophic 3.2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

Just before the last election, in my Oct. 2018 letter to the editor, “Climate change key issue in elections,” I wrote “The election this Nov. 6 and the one in 2020 will be two of the most important of our lives. As long as Republicans control just one house of Congress, let alone both houses and the presidency, not enough will be done to save our children and grandchildren from environmental catastrophe. They’re even undoing progress that’s already been made.”

I based my opinion on numerous sources, including Bill McKibben’s “Global Warming’s Terrifying New Math,” available on the internet.