LETTER: Columnist in error about guns

John Crisp continues to propagate untrue information on guns. In his column on July 20 ("What’s missing from Uvalde video?" he refers to the Uvalde shooter having "legal access to high-powered, high-capacity weapons of war."

If you told any U.S. Armed Forces personnel that he had to go into combat carrying an M&P 15 rifle, they would tell you where you can go. The military has weapons that are capable of full-automatic fire where civilians, for the most part, are restricted to semi-automatic weapons like the M&P 15.

Then he argues that limiting access to "high-capacity, semi-automatic weapons" would make officers' jobs a little safer. Obviously he has never shot a semi-automatic weapon where a magazine change is required. An experienced shooter can fire 30 rounds from two 15-round magazines and three 10-round magazines almost as fast as from a 30-round magazine. Rifle, pistol or revolver makes little difference.

Lastly, the AP Style Guide now reminds reporters (including columnists) to avoid using 'assault weapon,' calling the term 'highly politicized.'

Crisp needs to get on board.

Richard Waltermeyer, Decatur